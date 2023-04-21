Russia readying two batches of fertilizers to be sent to Kenya, Nigeria — deputy minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow is preparing two batches of fertilizers to be supplied to Kenya and Nigeria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.

"One batch [of Russian fertilizers] has been shipped to Malawi so far, [it contained] 20,000 tons, and it took half a year. [Supplies of fertilizers] to Kenya and Nigeria are also being readied, though they have not been delivered yet," he said when commenting on the issue of supplies of fertilizers to countries in need free of charge.

The issue is about deliveries of Russian fertilizers sanctioned by the West and supplied at Moscow’s expense, Vershinin noted.

Earlier, Moscow suggested that Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands be transferred to poorest countries for free. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the issue was about 262,000 tons. The first and only batch of products comprising 20,000 tons was sent from the Netherlands to Malawi.