Ukraine to never join EU, such promises a ‘complete lie,’ Medvedev says

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Ukraine will never join the EU, and all promises in this regard are lies, designed to placate the people, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes.

"All these statements about the accession to the EU are pure lies. Who needs them in such shape?" the official said in his interview for Russian mass media and Russian social media users.

In his opinion, such promises are being made "in order to placate the people and the Kiev clique."

Medvedev noted the "disastrous situation" in the Ukrainian economy.

"They have a 30% drop, a colossal inflation, they live completely on foreign money," he listed.

"Just imagine, for example, that the hostilities are over. Ukraine is not simply a bankrupt state, it is a state that is completely on foreign payroll, it is a failed state," the official noted.

"Will they keep funding them?" he asked and admitted that he has no idea.