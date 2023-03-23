Russia remains in favor of 1992 agreement on peaceful settlement in Transnistria — envoy

CHISINAU, March 23. /TASS/. Russia does not support calls to ruin the 1992 agreement for the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, thanks to which peace has been maintained in the region for 30 years, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, Vitaly Tryapitsin, said on Thursday.

"For the Russian Federation, the 1992 agreement is the cornerstone of the Transnistrian settlement. We remain strictly committed to its provisions," said the diplomat, who met with Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky together with Russian OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich.

"As you know, based on this agreement, peace on the Dniester River and stability has been maintained for 30 years. This is a very important objective for us, a priority. Therefore, of course, we are fully in favor of keeping this agreement in effect," he said at a briefing after the meeting, commenting on the calls by some Moldovan politicians to withdraw from the agreement.

Earlier, the Transnistrian delegation to the Joint Control Commission (JCC) for governing the peacekeeping operation spoke in favor of strengthening the joint peacekeeping forces, in which Russia’s Blue Helmets take part. The statement was released by the delegation last week against the background of a probe into the terrorist attacks thwarted in Transnistria.

Transnistria’s State Security Ministry said that a terrorist attack had been averted, which had been plotted to target senior officials of the republic and an OSCE delegation that visited the eastern bank of the Dniester River. The attack plotters were conspiring to detonate a car bomb in the center of Tiraspol, the Transnistrian capital. Officials said two suspects had been detained and that one of them had already given evidence. Krasnoselsky said the sabotage plot had been approved and prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Moldova and Transnistria are separated by Russian peacekeepers, who were brought into the conflict zone on July 29, 1992 in accordance with the peace agreement signed on July 21, 1992 by the presidents of Russia and Moldova, in the presence of the leader of Transnistria.