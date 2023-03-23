Putin, Sultan of Oman hold first phone call since establishment of diplomatic relations

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Kremlin press service reported.

This was the first telephone conversation between the two countries’ leaders since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The call was initiated by Oman.

According to the Kremlin, the parties "thoroughly discussed the current state of and the prospects for Russian-Omani interaction." "Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects, particularly in the field of transport and logistics," the Kremlin press service said.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed to maintain personal contact and dialogue at various levels. Putin also congratulated the sultan and the people of Oman on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and the Sultanate of Oman were established in 1985. In 1991, Oman officially recognized Russia as a successor to the Soviet Union.

The two countries maintain a regular political dialogue. Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko paid a visit to Oman in 2016, and Oman’s top diplomat visited Russia twice in 2019. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin made a trip to Oman in 2020, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the country in May 2022.