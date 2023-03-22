Senior Russian lawmaker says work to establish NATO facilities in Ukraine confirmed

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. A parliamentary commission has been able to confirm that work was underway to establish US and NATO military facilities in Ukraine under the guise of biological research laboratories, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma, Irina Yarovaya, said on Wednesday.

"Our investigation has confirmed that US and NATO military facilities were being established on Ukrainian soil under the guise of biolabs," the press service for the lower house of Russia’s parliament quoted Yarovaya as saying. The senior lawmaker also co-chairs the Commission for Parliamentary Investigation into the Activities of US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine.

According to Yarovaya, the United States’ projects to build biolabs enabled it to circumvent all international agreements, while the evidence uncovered reveals violations of the underlying UN convention.

"The commission has concluded that the United States has maintained and developed its capability to create components for biological weapons and to manufacture and use them outside of its national borders, if need be," Yarovaya underscored.

Similar practices, Yarovaya maintained, enable Washington "to come close to the Russian border virtually unchallenged," while expanding its military presence and "establishing potential beachheads for using biological weapons."

"Applied military research projects being conducted by the US disguised as medical and biological activities, should they continue, will increasingly pose a threat to the security not only of Russia but also of the host countries within whose borders they are being implemented, thus presenting a global threat to humankind," the senior Russian lawmaker warned.

Yarovaya urged Russia to immediately adopt a comprehensive range of measures to counteract external biological threats and protect the country’s biological and technological sovereignty.