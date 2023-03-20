Grain deal to be terminated if Russia’s requirements not met — official

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The grain deal should be terminated if no progress in implementing Russia’s requirements is made within 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday.

"There are words, but there is no progress. This is exactly what induced us to clearly indicate that we will make an extension, but we will do so for 60 days, that is, for a shorter period," Vershinin said.

"If there is no progress in the implementation of our requirements after the expiration of these 60 days, then this should lead to a situation where the given deal should be terminated," he added.