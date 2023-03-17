Xi Jinping to discuss practical cooperation during visit to Russia — China’s MFA

BEIJING, March 17. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to thoroughly discuss ways to boost practical cooperation between Beijing and Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Ptuin during his state visit to Moscow on March 20-22, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"During President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, the two countries' leaders will thoroughly discuss issues of mutual interest that relate to practical cooperation," he said at a briefing. "China and Russia are the largest neighbors and the key emerging market countries," Wang Wenbin added.

According to the diplomat, Beijing particularly plans to work together with Moscow to ensure the stable development of global supply chains. He praised China-Russia relations, which have "great potential and room [for development]" and rest on a solid foundation. "China and Russia always cooperate on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, and we keep enhancing and expanding pragmatic cooperation," Wang Wenbin added.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier that Xi Jinping would make a state visit to Russia from March 20-22 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.