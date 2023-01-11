Taking Soledar, Artyomovsk, Seversk to help crush Ukrainian defenses in DPR — Donbass head

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian troops taking control of Soledar, Artyomovsk and Seversk will allow to destroy the defense line of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Wednesday.

"By taking Soledar, Artyomovsk and Seversk we are essentially eliminating the frontline. This gives the opportunity to move from the flanks along the Gorlovka and Slavyansk fronts and somewhere, probably, already move from behind. <...> At a certain stage with proper interaction the adversary's longstanding fortified frontline may collapse," he said.