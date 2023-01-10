Ukrainian forces have difficulty delivering ammunition to Donbass — expert

DONETSK, January 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces have difficulties delivering ammunition to Donbass due to Russian strikes and bad weather, says Adrien Bocquet, an invited expert on NATO weapons at the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes.

"We feel that the Ukrainian army is weakened and short on ammunition. […] Cold and snowy conditions complicate the delivery. The roads there are impassable, so trucks cannot deliver shells to [Ukrainian] artillerymen," Bocquet noted.

In addition, Ukrainian forces have problems, because Russia keeps carrying out powerful strikes on weapons, shipped by Western states.

Bocquet noted that Ukrainian forces now use new Western-made 155-mm Bonus artillery shells.

"It is a 155-mm shell system that has target recognition. It is a French technology, very expensive. Currently, it is being used in Donetsk to exterminate civilians," he noted.