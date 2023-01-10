Medvedev’s talks with Volker, Nuland in Turkey not confirmed by Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm on Tuesday reports posted on Telegram alleging that Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev held talks in Turkey with the former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, Kurt Volker, and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Asked if he could confirm that such a meeting had taken place, he said, "No, I cannot. I can only reiterate my recommendation from yesterday [to downplay the importance of Telegram channels]."

"The number of fake reports on Telegram channels has exceeded the volume of truthful information," the Kremlin spokesman lamented. "So, let’s be creative and philosophical," he suggested.