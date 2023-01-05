MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The United Nations should give an unbiased assessment of moves by ex-French president Francois Hollande and former German chancellor Angela Merkel over the Minsk agreements, Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky demanded on Thursday.

In late December, Hollande who was directly involved in work to sign the Minsk Accords in 2015 confirmed Merkel’s remark that these agreements were needed to buy Kiev time to prepare for an armed conflict and make sure the Ukrainian army is ready for a new conflict.

"The UN should finally make an unbiased assessment of moves by Hollande and Merkel when signing the Minsk accords" in what Slutsky said on Telegram was bluff.

While the collective West has been trying to gain the upper hand at the UN Secretariat, "and has effectively insisted that whatever Washington wants be done, the organization’s performing its key functions is compromised," Slutsky said. The Russian lawmaker also wondered how voters who he said were freezing amid anti-Russian sanctions viewed the West in the wake of confessions by Merkel, Hollande and Ukraine’s former leader Pyotr Poroshenko. "And what does the UN think?" he demanded.