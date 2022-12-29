Politician reports at least five explosions in Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye at night

MELITOPOL, December 29. /TASS/. At least five explosions were heard last night in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said on Thursday.

"At night, following the work of our kamikaze drones Geranium in the temporarily occupied by the Zelensky regime territory of the Zaporozhye Region, some targets were hit," he wrote on his Telegram channel, "Several explosions (at least five) began at 00:57 and ended some time around 01:00."

Rogov noted that according to preliminary information, the targets of the strikes "were warehouses and positions of the Ukrainian armed forces located in the nearest suburbs of Zaporozhye - Kamyshevakha in the south and Volnyansk in the north - as well as infrastructure facilities."

At night, an air raid alert was declared in Zaporozhye. According to the Ukrainian resource ‘Air Raid Alert Map of Ukraine’, on Thursday morning an air raid alert was also declared in the country’s central and eastern regions.