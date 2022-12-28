Russia seeks to resolve situation around Ukraine as soon as possible — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia is seeking to resolve the situation around Ukraine and end the war unleashed by the West as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Channel One television on Wednesday.

"Of course, we probably want to put an end to this situation as soon as possible, to put an end to the war that the West had been preparing and ultimately unleashed on us via Ukraine. But the priority for us is the lives of the soldiers, the lives of civilians that have stayed in the area of military operations," he said in an interview with the Big Game program.

"We are a patient people, we will defend our compatriots, citizens, lands that have been Russian for centuries, based on these priorities," the minister said.