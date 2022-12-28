Talks of Putin, Xi Jinping are being prepared, Kremlin to give details later — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are being prepared and the Kremlin will release details in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that a communication is being prepared and we will tell you in due time when and how it will happen," he said in comments on reports that the Russian and Chinese leaders could hold talks before the end of 2022.

Peskov didn’t answer the question whether the Kremlin had received feedback to the message from the Russian president that Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev delivered to Xi Jinping when he traveled to Beijing.