MELITOPOL, December 16. /TASS/. A series of publications in major Western media, including an interview with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zaluzhny, for the British magazine The Economist, in which he mentioned an attack on Melitopol as one of the likely options, is preparing the general public for the news the Ukrainian forces have surrendered Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut) in the DPR, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, said on Friday.

"There are several reasons for this. First, a clear understanding Artyomovsk will be surrendered. They know very well they will not hold it, so the public opinion must be prepared. The Western audiences are being told that this will be a 21st century equivalent of the battle of Verdun (the battle of Verdun was one of the bloodiest battles of World War I - TASS). Then there follow speculations about what the Ukrainian military needs the most, such as hundreds of tanks and combat vehicles for the infantry. The West will be unable to provide [this] at short notice, because for this it would have to disarm the armies of several Western states - and not the smallest ones," Rogov said on the Solovyov Live TV channel, when asked about a noticeable change in the tone of statements by the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Rogov acknowledged that support from the Western countries was still able to compensate for the lack of heavy equipment in Ukraine’s armed forces.

"I know that it would be wrong to relax now. Everything they need will be provided. Yes, they do have problems, but these can be resolved, if the consolidated West grants both financing and material and technical resources," Rogov said.

This week, a number of major Western media, including Forbes, Newsweek, and The New York Times published stories about the Ukrainian army’s upcoming offensive towards Melitopol and the Sea of Azov with the aim of cutting the overland corridor to the Crimea and the routes of delivering supplies to the Russian forces and the population on the peninsula. According to the authors, the success of the entire campaign depends on this operation.

Fierce battles have been continuing for several months in the area of the city of Artyomovsk, a heavily fortified Ukrainian stronghold in the DPR. The Russian forces are gradually liberating the city.