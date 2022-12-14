Russian envoy says West to continue to make proposals seeking to hurt Russia

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday that Western countries will continue to make ‘weird’ proposals seeking to hurt Russia.

"They will continue to act mechanically, coming up with some weird proposals that backfire on EU member countries," he said on Rossiya-24 television. "This may go on, I think, for a fairly long time, because they are clearly not ready at this point to think critically about their policy in the area of sanctions."

According to Ulyanov, the West expected the sanctions on Russia to be more damaging.

"It turned out that in fact we are capable of withstanding this onslaught fairly thoroughly, but they can’t come up with anything else so they are moving in this anti-market direction," the diplomat said.