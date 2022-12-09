No positive signs in Russian-US relations, no dialogue on strategic stability — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. There is no hint of positivity in Russian-US relations, and there is no conversation on strategic stability, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"I don’t see anything positive, not even a hint to anything positive in Russian-US relations. No dialogue on strategic stability is maintained. It should be admitted," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, this is a result of Washington’s Russophobic policy. It was Washington who scaled down dialogue in February and embarked on the course of abandoning any serious and professional conversation with Russia, which is committed to paper in its doctrinal documents.