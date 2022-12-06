Western special services continue aggressive anti-Russian efforts — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Western special services used to act quite aggressively against Russia in the past, and nothing has changed since the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether Russian counter-intelligence specialists had to intensify their activities after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov replied: "They have always been busy, very busy."

"They have never left us alone. Western special services used to work very aggressively against us in the past and keep doing so. It’s no secret," the spokesman added.