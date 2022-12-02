Ukrainian troops shelling central Donetsk where there are no military facilities

DONETSK, December 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are shelling Donetsk’s central districts, where there no military facilities, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling central Donetsk from Grad multiple rocket launchers throughout the day. Three civilians have been killed.

"There is no military need in it. These inhumans are targeting central Donetsk, apartment blocks and civil infrastructure. There are no military targets here," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

He called for driving Ukrainian troops as far from Donetsk as possible to save the city from their strikes.