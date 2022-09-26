Russia has never taken aggressive actions against Zaporozhye NPP, envoy says

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The provisions of the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors on the Zaporozhye NPP on the threat from the Russian Federation are untenable, the Russians have never taken aggressive actions against the plant. Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said this in an interview with TASS.

"The text of the resolution includes several calls for Russia to "stop the ongoing violent actions" against Ukrainian nuclear facilities. To our questions about what kind of violent actions are they talking about, that we repeatedly asked during the meeting of the Board of Governors, neither the co-authors of the resolution, nor the countries that voted for it failed to reply. The reasons are obvious: the Russian side did not take any violent actions against the Zaporozhye NPP," the diplomat noted.

According to him, the document claims that the Zaporozhye NPP threat comes from the presence of Russian troops at the plant, although instead of them there are security units of the National Guard and a small group of specialists from Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Ulyanov stressed that the resolution on the ZNPP is a shameful document built on lies.

"It is difficult to characterize it otherwise, since about half of its content is based on false statements that have nothing to do with reality," he said.

It is enough to say that the resolution completely ignores the main issue related to the systematic Ukrainian shelling of the plant, which is fraught with the risk of a large-scale nuclear accident. But the resolution doesn't even mention it," Ulyanov stressed.

The Russian envoy noted that in a number of media the document is mistakenly associated with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"The general director has no direct relation to the resolution. Its draft was prepared by the delegations of Poland and Canada in the Board of Governors of the agency. They are fully responsible for its content," he explained.

"The text still contains a number of absurdities in the text, but this did not prevent 26 out of 35 members of the Board of Governors from voting to approve it. This shows a noticeable degradation in the work of the board, where, in the anti-Russian heat of the moment, the aggressive majority considers it possible to make decisions of extremely poor quality in professional terms. By the way, the specifics of the line-up of the Board of Governors should be taken into account. Most of the seats in it belong to Western countries," the diplomat said.

Ulyanov drew attention to the fact that this document, however, turned out to be far from consensus. Russia and China voted against it, seven more countries abstained, and five states, although they voted in favor, then made statements that the resolution turned out to be clearly politicized and inaccurate in a number of its provisions.

"In general, the voting results in September turned out to be somewhat better for us than when a similar resolution was adopted in early March," the diplomat concluded.