US sets goal of subjugating Asian territories, Lavrov warns

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Washington has proclaimed the task of taking over Asian territories, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the General Debate during the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"In an attempt to revive the unipolar world order under the slogan of `a rule-based order,’ the West has been enforcing `dividing lines’ everywhere in the spirit of bloc confrontations -`either with or without us.’ No third option is available, and no compromises can be made," Russia’s top diplomat said. "While pursuing the reckless policy of expanding NATO eastwards and deploying military infrastructure closer to the Russian borders, the United States has proclaimed the goal of subjugating Asian territories."

Lavrov recalled that at the Madrid summit in June NATO proclaimed "the indivisibility of security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions." According to Lavrov, "under the motto of `Indo-Pacific strategies,’ closed-door formats are being established that undermine the open and inclusive regional architecture that has been built around ASEAN for decades. In addition, they have been `playing with fire’ around Taiwan by pledging their military support to it," the Russian foreign minister said.