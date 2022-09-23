Lavrov discusses situation in South Sudan with republic’s vice president

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South Sudan’s Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Agany met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday to discuss the situation in the republic and the development of bilateral relations.

"The interlocutors considered the present-day situation in South Sudan, prospects for final settlement of the internal conflict in the light of the recently adopted decision to extend the transitional period in the Republic of South Sudan until July 2025," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side reaffirmed support to the efforts of the South Sudan’s government and the African community in the form of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to restore peace, ensure stability and security in South Sudan."

The sides also discussed further cooperation between the countries, exchanging opinions on "a number of pressing issues on the bilateral agenda and main directions for further development of the Russian - South Sudanese partnership in various domains.".