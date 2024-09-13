Destruction in Gaza unprecedented, international aid needed — Palestinian premier

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The scope of destruction and civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip is unprecedented, and its recovery will require an enormous effort on the international level, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said in an article for The Washington Post.

"Five weeks ago marked 300 days of the war on Gaza. Such levels of mass killing, destruction, forced displacement and starvation of our people are unprecedented in recent history," he said. "The unprecedented destruction in Gaza demands not only serious global support but also a collective commitment to reconstruction and recovery. We call on our Arab neighbors and all partner nations to stand with us in this monumental effort."

The premier outlined guidelines for his government regarding the peace process and post-conflict reconstruction effort. "As we steadfastly pursue an end to the Israeli military occupation and the realization of our right to self-determination, these principles will guide the rebuilding and governance of Gaza, addressing the unprecedented humanitarian crisis and laying the foundation for lasting peace and stability," he wrote.

"With a permanent cease-fire, the Palestinian government stands ready to resume responsibility for the Gaza Strip, leading efforts to fully integrate governance across both it and the West Bank," Mustafa said. "This integration is essential not only for effective relief, recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, but also as a step toward the broader goal of achieving a permanent political agreement in line with international law and a two-state solution."

In his opinion, "immediate relief and early recovery efforts, under the leadership and strategic coordination of the Palestinian government, will need to be supported by the UN Relief and Works Agency, other specialized UN agencies, donors and international partners." Besides, "an independent agency will be established to lead, coordinate and manage all reconstruction and long-term recovery efforts in Gaza." Also, restoring security and the rule of law in Gaza will require "restructuring its police force."

"Our plan emphasizes the vital need to integrate and harmonize institutions and civil service across the West Bank and Gaza," the premier wrote.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.

According to latest data, published by the enclave’s Health Ministry, at least 40,602 people have been killed and another 93,855 injured in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated last year.