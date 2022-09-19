LPR Public Chamber calls for holding referendum on accession to Russia immediately

LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. The Public Chamber of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pesechnik, to organize a referendum on thee accession to Russia immediately, according to a statement available to TASS.

"The Public Chamber of the Lugansk People’s Republic comes out with an initiative to hold a referendum on the accession of the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia immediately," the statement reads.

According to the LPR Public Chamber, the republic’s accession to Russia will ensure its security and open up new possibilities for the post-conflict revival.

"We think it is high time to pass a strong-willed decision to hold a referendum in the Lugansk People’s Republic immediately. We are convinced that the initiative will be supported by the republic’s people and its accession to Russia will be a triumph of historic justice. Moreover,, it will ensure security of the republic’s territory, open up new possibilities on a path of the revival and restoration of the strength of our land, its return to peaceful life," the document reads.