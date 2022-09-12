Ukrainian troops deliver another strike at Novaya Kakhovka — authorities

KHERSON, September 12. /TASS/. The city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region came under shelling by Ukrainian troops again, with the Russian air defense system being activated, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Monday.

"The air defense system is operating in Novaya Kakhovka: more than ten rockets have been downed," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson region since the evening on August 28. Several schools and social infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and numerous dwelling houses have been damaged. On September 8, a Ukrainian rocket hit a multi-apartment compound in the city, killing three civilians and wounding six more.