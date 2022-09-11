Goals of special operation in Ukraine set by president will be achieved — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine set by President Vladimir Putin will be achieved, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday, summing up the results on the election campaign.

"The goals set by the president of our country and the supreme commander-in-chief will be achieved in this operation," he said. "The support our party received during these elections is the best guarantee that we will do everything as necessary."

According to Medvedev, United Russia has joined the campaign of assistance to those affected by "the actions of the Kiev regime." "We have been doing it at all levels and people see it. It is impossible not to see. Maybe, let us be frank, it was the strongest aspect of our election campaign," he added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries imposed large-scale sanctions on Russian legal entities and individuals. Apart from that, the West began to supply weapons and military hardware to Kiev to the sums of billions of US dollars.