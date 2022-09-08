Russia detects second case of monkeypox

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The second case of monkeypox has been detected in Russia in a man who returned from a trip to Europe, the St. Petersburg Directorate of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told journalists on Thursday.

"The directorate of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing for the city of St. Petersburg is informing of the detection of a new case of monkeypox. The disease was diagnosed in a man who returned from a trip to European countries. The patient has been hospitalized with typical symptoms at a medical institution specializing in infections. The patient’s life is not in danger," the sanitary watchdog’s statement says.

The patient’s biological materials were sent to the sanitary watchdog’s institution authorized to conduct relevant tests. Their results confirmed that he had been infected with the monkeypox virus. Specialists established the individuals that the patient had been in contact with and placed them under medical observation. The epidemiological investigation was launched as soon as the data obtained indicated there was a suspicion of monkeypox, the directorate specified.

The specialists curtailed the possibility of the further spread of monkeypox in Russia after the second domestic case was detected.

"The possibility of the further spread of the infection has been curbed. In Russia, a set of measures on reducing the risks of importing and spreading monkeypox continues to be in effect which includes reinforced sanitary and quarantine control on the border," the statement said.

The directorate noted that a set of anti-epidemic measures had been timely organized and implemented.

"To date, more than 55,000 cases of monkeypox have been registered worldwide. Two cases have been recorded in Russia. The first Russian infected with monkeypox had a light form of the disease and was discharged from hospital at the end of July. The situation is under strict control of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing," the statement said.