Lavrov says supplies of Russian energy resources discussed with Thai top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian supplies of energy resources, food and fertilizers to Thailand are on the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Tuesday.

"I am confident our today’s conversation will help define particular areas, including industry, nuclear energy and other spheres of cooperation. Hydrocarbons, food, fertilizers are also on the agenda. Today we discussed the ways to satisfy our friends' demand for those Russian goods," he said.

The sides also supported efforts "to intensify cultural and humanitarian youth exchanges, as well as to continue the experience of cooperation between leading universities of Thailand and Russia," Lavrov added.