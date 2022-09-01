Ukrainian military shells meeting place of IAEA mission near Vasilyevka since morning

MELITOPOL, September 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting place of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission near the village of Vasilyevka (the Zaporozhye Region) and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant since Thursday morning, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, reported.

"Since 08:00, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting place of the IAEA mission near the village of Vasilyevka and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The agency’s mission on Thursday moved from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye to Energodar. It will assess the physical damage caused to the nuclear power plant and determine the operability of the facility’s security and safety systems. Specialists will also have to assess the working conditions of the plant personnel and take urgent measures to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant.