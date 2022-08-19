Russia brands three Canadian organizations as undesirable — Justice Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The activities of three Canadian organizations have been designated as undesirable in Russia, the Russian Justice Ministry wrote on its website on Friday.

"On August 19, 2022, the Russian Justice Ministry included the following foreign non-governmental organizations into the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized undesirable in Russia: the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada," the ministry said.

It is noted that the organizations were put on the list under paragraphs 1, 4 and 7 of Article 3.1 of the federal law "On measures to influence persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation" based on the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office of August 4, 2022.