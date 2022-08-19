Allied forces enter Soledar and take control of several streets — LPR People's Militia

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Allied forces have left the Soledar industrial zone in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and entered the city, taking several streets under control, LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko said during a Channel One TV broadcast on Friday.

"Regarding the settlement of Soledar, there are a number of successes there as well. Our servicemen have come out of the industrial zone and are already operating in the city limits, that is, there are already streets of this settlement that are under our control," he said.

Marochko pointed out that more than 50 nationalists had been eliminated thanks to the support by the Russian Aerospace Forces.