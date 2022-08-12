Montenegro declares Russian diplomat persona non grata — MFA

BELGRADE, August 12. /TASS/. Montenegro’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata.

"A formal note on this decision, which sets a seven-day period for leaving the territory of Montenegro, was handed over today to Ambassador of the Russian Federation Vladislav Maslennikov," the ministry said in a statement.

On April 7, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry declared personae non grata four Russian diplomats who were ordered to leave the country within seven days. On May 31, Russia retaliated by declaring an employee of the Montenegrin Embassy in Moscow persona non grata.