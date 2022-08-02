Kiev’s remark on HIMARS targets proves US involvement in conflict — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Washington’s approval of each target for the Kiev regime’s strikes by HIMARS proves that the United States is directly involved in the conflict, despite claims by the White House and the Pentagon, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

As the spokesman said, Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department General Vadim Skibitsky told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that the intelligence agencies of Ukraine and the United States were in consultations each time before HIMARS strikes that gave the US an opportunity to stop any attacks, if it was dissatisfied with the intended target.

"All this convincingly proves that contrary to the assurances by the White House and the Pentagon, Washington is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," Konashenkov said, specifying that the Russian Defense Ministry had taken note of and would bear in mind this official confession.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing earlier on Tuesday commenting on Skibitsky’s interview that the US arms deliveries to Ukraine were accompanied not only by instruction on weapon operation but also by the gunner's function.