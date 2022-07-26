West running out of measures to put pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Western countries are competing with each other to take steps against Russia but they are running out of measures to put pressure on Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When commenting on a possible ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians, he said: "We can see that EU countries and North American nations are literally competing with each other to take unfriendly measures against Russia."

"However, we can also see that they are running out of measures that they expect to put pressure on us and make us change our position, though it’s a mistaken belief," Peskov noted.

Kremlin Spokesman stressed that Moscow will react very negatively and take action in case Finland limits issuing visas to Russians; however, Russia hopes that such an initiative will not be implemented.

"Russia’s reaction will be negative; as far as we understand, so far this idea has not been implemented; let’s hope it won’t [be implemented]. But, of course, any such activities in regard to Russian citizens will trigger countermeasures, a response," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He added that Moscow’s reaction to such Finland’s decision would be "understandable and quite predictable".