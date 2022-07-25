Kremlin expects UN to facilitate lifting of indirect restrictions on Russian exports

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The United Nations needs to implement its part of the agreements related to the lifting of indirect restrictions on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers following the Istanbul talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"In this case, the UN, as we have already said, needs to implement the part related to indirect restrictions on Russian exports, namely the export of grain and fertilizers. There are no direct [restrictions], but there are indirect ones, which are preventing efforts to ensure full exports, so necessary for global markets, particularly in those parts of the world where the issue of hunger is becoming evident. This is very important," Peskov pointed out.

He emphasized that a great deal of work had been done to reach the agreements, particularly by Moscow. "Let’s wait for the launch of the mechanisms created based on those agreements before assessing their effectiveness," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Agreements between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provide for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.