Russia stands for creating financial system invulnerable to unfriendly countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia stands for the creation of an independent and effective financial system, invulnerable to potential influence from unfriendly states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the African media, published on Friday on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

"We stand generally for establishing an efficient financial system that is proof against the potential impact from the unfriendly States," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the current geopolitical situation requires "a certain adjustment of the mechanisms" of interaction. "First of all, we mean ensuring uninterrupted logistics and establishing financial settlement systems that are protected from interference from outside. Russia and its partners are working together on expanding the use of national currencies and payment systems," he said, "We are working to gradually reduce the share of dollar and euro in mutual trade.".