Diplomat slams alleged threat to food security due to Russia

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The story of Russia being responsible for threatening food security in the world is another staging by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

"The backbone, the basis of politics, diplomacy, international activities [of the West] is staged. Starting from shaking test tubes in the [UN] Council, to chemical staging in Syria, now it is already Bucha and so on. It's no coincidence that I started with this, because now the story with Russia's alleged fault in threatening food security is the same kind of staging," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s representative recalled the position of the Russian Federation: there is food and Russia is ready to supply it, but there is no need to create artificial barriers. They should be removed by those who artificially introduced them. "If the West wants to set up another staging, this time around the topic of food, then it is necessary to speak about it directly now. If the West wants to prove itself as a great humanitarian and supposedly resolve this story, which it itself has been creating for the past weeks and months... Well, it probably has such an opportunity, too," she stressed.

Zakharova noted that the method of staging has long been common in the Western world. "Unfortunately, it has become the only toolkit of Western policy. And everything else just reinforces it and is a consequence, an addition: power pressure, sanctions and so on," the diplomat explained.