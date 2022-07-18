High-level Russian MP implicates US-run Ukraine biolabs in intentional safety negligence

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Pentagon-run biological labs in Ukraine did not comply with safety standards and in all likelihood this was done intentionally to conduct a "live experiment" on the population, Irina Yarovaya, State Duma Deputy Speaker and Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Commission on Investigation of US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine, told reporters on Monday.

"As proof, today the parliamentary commission is now able to present facts that the biolabs on Ukrainian territory overseen by the Pentagon did not comply with the safety criteria," she said.

According to her, there was a leak from the biolaboratories which most likely "partially explains that rise in epidemics that took place in Ukraine." "Yet, most likely, those who created these biolaboratories were interested in them not being adequately protected not just due to corruption but in order to conduct a live experiment this way, so as to track the response of the population, [to see] what the mortality rate [would be] and what the consequences would be, as the infection of civilians progressed," the politician emphasized.

In March, the State Duma and the Federation Council passed a resolution to conduct a parliamentary probe of these Ukraine-based biological laboratories, as well as to create a joint commission for this investigation. The commission consists of 14 lawmakers and 14 senators and is co-chaired by Yarovaya and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

As Yarovaya noted earlier, the result of the commission's work should be a dossier, which will be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and international organizations. According to her, the dossier will contain all the necessary evidence, where "all cause-and-effect links will have been established, all threats and challenges will have been identified, and all implicated organizations, international legal entities, and officials will have been revealed."

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, evidence was unearthed during Russia’s special military operation that the Kiev regime had rushed to clean up traces of a US Department of Defense-funded military biological program in Ukraine. Personnel from the Ukrainian laboratories in question testified that on February 24, pathogens of the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases had been urgently eliminated.