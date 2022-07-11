Duma committee proposes complete ban on propaganda of non-traditional relations in Russia

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications has proposed to ban the propaganda of non-traditional relations in the media, on the Internet and in movies regardless of the audience’s age, head of committee Alexander Khinshtein said on Monday.

"I fully support the stance of [State Duma Speaker] Vyacheslav Volodin on banning the propaganda of non-traditional values. Earlier, the State Duma committee on information policy has already begun working out corresponding initiatives," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We propose: in general, to introduce a ban on such propaganda regardless of the audience’s age (offline, in media outlets, on the Internet, social networks as well as in online movie theaters)," he added. According to the legislator, the committee also proposed to introduce administrative liability for such propaganda, expanding Article 6.21 of the Administrative Offenses Code which currently only provides for punishment for the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors.