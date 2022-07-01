Most Kherson Region residents advocate joining Russia — official

GRODNO, July 1. /TASS/. The vast majority of residents of the Kherson Region favor the region’s accession to Russia, says Chairman of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov.

"The activists in both Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions have stated it outright from day one that they will become a part of Russia. This idea becomes increasingly popular there," the official told TASS on the sidelines of the 9th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in Grodno. They carried out polls, we monitor the situation. The vast majority favors becoming a part of Russia in one way or another. This is a very important success of the special military operation."

The speaker of the Crimean parliament noted that the peninsula is the only Russian region that borders the Kherson Region.

"Obviously, all cargo goes and organization, functioning of the economy operates through Crimea. This work has begun, and it is scalable. The cargo volume grows every day," Konstantinov said.

The Kherson Region is located in Ukraine’s South, bordering the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, Russian Defense Ministry reported that the region is under complete control of Russian forces. In late April, a military-civilian administration was established in the region. The authorities also announced their intent to join Russia.