Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation for negotiations with Ukraine to Minsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"As you know, Ukrainian President Zelensky stated his readiness today to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine. Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the [Russian] operation aims to aid LPR and DPR, including by demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Which is, essentially, an inalienable component of the neutral status," Peskov said.

"In response to [President Vladimir] Zelensky’s proposal, Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation at the level of representatives of Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Presidential Administration to Minsk for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation," he noted.

On Friday, Zelensky published a video address in his Telegram channel, in which he offered Putin to sit at the negotiations table.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.