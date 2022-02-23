Russia to respond in kind if UK follows through on threats to Russian media - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Moscow will take tit-for-tat measures if the UK makes good on its threats to Russian media outlets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Once the UK follows through on its threats to the Russian media, retaliatory measures will not be long in coming. British journalists may ask their German counterparts how it happens," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

"By the way, the BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who became a bargaining chip in the British government’s games against Russian journalists, has much to say about the problem of symmetry in international relations," Zakharova stressed.

It was reported earlier that the British government had asked the media regulator Ofcom to review the RT television channel’s license to operate in the UK.