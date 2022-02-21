Early Monday’s phone call between Putin and Macron was initiated by Paris — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 21./TSS/. A phone call between the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, in the early hours of Monday had been initiated by Paris, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Virtually today, somewhere around 1am, there was a second [in the past 24 hours] conversation with President Macron. Macron himself initiated this telephone conversation," Peskov said.

Tensions are growing, the spokesman stressed. "Active contacts continue. [The leaders] agreed to continue dialogue between the foreign ministries, as well as political advisers," Peskov added.