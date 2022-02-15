Russians not indifferent to Donbass’ fate, but Moscow sticks to Minsk agreements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Russian society is not indifferent to Donbass’ fate, but Moscow remains committed to the Minsk Agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday, commenting on the State Duma discussion of draft addresses to President Vladimir Putin regarding the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. He noted that he "would rather not to get ahead of himself" commenting on this issue, because no decision has been made in the State Duma yet.

"It is no secret that this issue is very relevant in the public opinion; our people react very strongly to what is happening in Donbass, and they root for all the people living in Donbass amid the ongoing tensions. Nobody remains indifferent to the fate of Donbass people, and this is the atmosphere that currently exists in the public opinion," Peskov noted.

At the same time, he added that "Russia has repeatedly declared its commitment to the Minsk Package of Measures and advocates the prompt implementation of the Minsk plan of action, in the exact order that is implied there."

Peskov underscored that no official decision have been made regarding Russia’s potential recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

He was unable to answer a question from TASS, under which circumstances Russia may make such step. "I cannot answer this question. You know that no official decisions have been made in this regard, and not official discussions are going on," the spokesman explained.

Meanwhile, commenting on the discussion of this issue in the Russian State Duma, Peskov noted that "the deputies reflect the opinion of the people, so they discuss what is relevant for the people." "We treat it with understanding, it is impossible to treat it in any other way," the spokesman added.