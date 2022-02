MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would have a contact with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in two days.

"Our colleagues are reaching out to me, tomorrow there will be the Polish foreign minister, in two days there will be the Italian foreign minister," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to his upcoming contacts.

According to Lavrov, he will also have some other contacts.