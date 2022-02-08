‘FT was wrong’: Kremlin shoots down alleged Putin-Macron deal on Ukraine de-escalation

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refuted the Financial Times’ allegations about a supposed deal on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"Of course, The Financial Times was wrong, essentially wrong," he insisted. "Given the current situation, Moscow and Paris could not have struck any deals. It is simply impossible."

"Because France is both an EU member and currently holding EU presidency, what’s more, France is a NATO member, where it doesn’t hold leadership - another country holds this bloc’s leadership. So, what kind of deals can you talk about?" Peskov noted. "The newspaper was simply wrong," he said.

The Financial Times stated earlier that Putin and Macron had allegedly struck a deal to ease tensions around Ukraine.