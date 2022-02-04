China’s Xi: Meeting with Putin to inject more vitality into China-Russia relations

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping believes that his meeting with Russia’s visiting President Vladimir Putin will considerably improve and inject more vitality into China-Russia relations, China’s central television said on Friday.

"Today’s is the fourth day of China’s Lunar New Year. It coincides with the beginning of spring [in accordance with the lunar calendar], which is a good sign. I do believe that our today’s ‘meeting of the new spring’ will certainly inject more vitality into China-Russia relations," the Chinese leader is quoted as saying.

Xi recalled that Putin’s visit to the Beijing Winter Olympics took place eight years after the Sochi Games, which the Chinese leader visited in 2014.

"It would be appropriate to say that we have accomplished our deal as far as the Winter Games are concerned," the Chinese leader said.

"I would like to join Mr. President, the guests and friends from all over the world for the Winter Olympics in Beijing and to keep developing the Olympic spirit," Xi said.

President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese capital on Friday on a one-day visit. The Russian and Chinese leaders held a meeting at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. This is Putin’s first visit since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Russian leader will attend the official opening of the 24th Winter Olympics as a guest. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 20:00 Beijing time (15:00) Moscow time.