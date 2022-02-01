Sanctions pressure to drive strengthening Moscow-Minsk relations — official

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. Strengthening relations between Moscow and Minsk will be a response to the increased sanctions pressure on Belarus and Russia, State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday.

"Enhancing cooperation between Moscow and Minsk, first and foremost in the field of economic integration, will be an adequate response to the West’s sanctions pressure on Belarus and Russia," Mezentsev maintained.

Mezentsev answered the question of whether Minsk will find an alternative route to supply its potash fertilizers following Lithuania’s refusal to furnish such transit.

"Despite the forms and formats of pressure on Belarus and Russia, the level of economic cooperation, mutual understanding and partnership between governments, ministries and regions is that a successful economic response will be introduced so as joint competitiveness and deepening of economic integration to be a common practice on our current and future agenda," the secretary highlighted.

On January 12, the Lithuanian government announced its refusal to furnish the transit of Belarusian fertilizers as of February 1, amid US sanctions imposed on the potash-producing giant Belaruskali. On December 21, the Lithuanian Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring the National Security ruled that the contract of the state-owned company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai with Belaruskali is not in line with national security interests. Based on the commission’s conclusions, the Cabinet decided on January 12 to terminate this deal.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko tasked the national government to take retaliatory measures in several days if Lithuania blocks the transit of Belarusian goods through its ports.