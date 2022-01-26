Russian mission to UN points to high level of US indebtedness

UNITED NATIONS, January 25. /TASS/. The United States remains the UN’s biggest debtor, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a press release regarding US activities at the UN.

"As the United States proclaims success in the budgetary domain, we would like to remind that this state remains the UN’s biggest debtor," the document reads.

"Despite a slight improvement of the UN’s financial status, payment delays and the scale of the US indebtedness (usually around a billion USD a year) adds considerable difficulties to the work of the UN Secretariat and the implementation of its respective mandates, whereas illegitimate sanctions against some developing states impede them from making their assessed contributions and incapacitate them from voting at the General Assembly," the Russian mission pointed out.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said on Monday that Caracas had failed to implement its obligations in terms of contributions to the UN budget and lost the right to vote because of US sanctions. He described the situation as a blatant violation of international law and called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide support to Venezuela so that the country could pay the contribution.