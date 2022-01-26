US seeks to shift responsibility for Afghan crisis, Russian mission to UN says

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. The United States seeks to shift responsibility for the crisis situation in Afghanistan, making statements about the need for other countries to reconstruct the country, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a press release.

"Attempts of the US Administration to present its policy in Afghanistan as a success look hypocritical. The outcome of the 20 years of US and NATO presence in Afghanistan can hardly be described as victorious. It is rather the direct opposite," the document reads. "The US entered Afghanistan with a mission of combating terrorism. Yet in reality, the advent of the Americans only secured Afghanistan’s status as a hotbed of terrorism and drugs. Over those years, apart from Al-Qaida (outlawed in Russia — TASS) and its affiliates, another terrorist group emerged and gained a foothold in Afghanistan — it was ISIL (the former name of the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia — TASS). Drug production peaked to unprecedented heights," the mission pointed out.

According to the statement, "the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan remained deplorable." "Billions-worth money infusions ended up in the hands of corrupt America’s lackeys. As a result, Afghanistan turned into a total dependent, without any prospect for self-reliant development," the document said.

"Years-long US presence in Afghanistan cost thousands of Afghan and American lives, and billions of dollars spent. Finally, separate talks with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia — TASS) behind the backs of Afghans, donor funding of the tottering regime of Ashraf Ghani, and the Taliban’s ascent to power resulted in an irresponsible withdrawal of the US troops," the mission noted.

"Against this backdrop, American attempts to shift responsibility for the current Afghan crisis look particularly disingenuous, as well as their claims that other countries need to recover Afghanistan after 20 years of presence of NATO contingent," the document stated.

The Russian mission also stressed that the US military "launched indiscriminate airstrikes, killed civilians without charge or trial, including women and children, to say nothing of private military companies that were active in Afghanistan."

The Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.